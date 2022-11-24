'MAGA mean girl' Elise Stefanik could swipe McCarthy's throne right out from under him: ex-GOP adviser

In recent days, several far-right House members have come forward to say they will not be voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker, throwing a monkey wrench into the Republican leader's longtime ambitions of taking the gavel, and raising the possibility that, just like in 2015, another Republican could leapfrog over him to take the Speakership.

On MSNBC Wednesday, former Republican strategist Tara Setmayer speculated that person could be Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

"Kevin McCarthy is a coward," said Setmayer. "They have been forthcoming how he feels about Donald Trump in public. You heard what he said in private. When he was called out on it, he bowed out and kissed the ring of Donald Trump. He knew he needed the MAGA wing of the Republican Party to vote for him to become Speaker. Having such a thin, small majority that they have right now ... it doesn't bode well for him. Because right now, there's a five-count margin of Hell No to Kevin McCarthy. He can only lose about four of them, because no Democrats are going to vote for him. So the dynamics here are concerning, if anyone thinks that Kevin McCarthy is going to operate in good faith. He's elevating Marjorie Taylor Greene, for goodness's sakes."

"Tara, I have to ask: if not McCarthy, who could be Speaker?" asked anchor Katie Phang.

"A year ago, I thought potentially Jim Jordan," said Setmayer. "He likes

Watch below: