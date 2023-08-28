MAGA musician at prayer event calls for blaze to 'sweep our city like a fire sweeps through the woods'

A Christian nationalist musician during a Washington state prayer event last week called for a blaze to ‘consume’ Spokane as a deadly fire sweeping across the state neared the city, Rolling Stone reports.

Sean Feucht was joined at the Aug. 20 “Let Us Worship” event by Matt Shea, a former state representative accused of domestic terrorism who has since become a pastor, and Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, the report said.

Feucht at the event said “We don’t care about the smoke. Let’s pray for a fire that would consume Spokane” and “sweep our city like a fire sweeps through the woods.”

He added: “Jesus, we know that you are in control of the fires. And we are on fire for you.”

Woodward’s appearance at the event drew condemnation from council members Betsy Wilkerson, Zack Zappone, and Karen Stratton who in a joint statement said they “strongly denounce Mayor Woodward’s appearance with a domestic terrorist, former Representative Matt Shea, and extremist Sean Feucht over the weekend.”

Zappone in a statement said: “This pre-planned appearance by Mayor Woodward is alarming and makes clear that she is comfortable embracing dangerous and hateful individuals.”

Added Zappone: “Minutes before calling Woodward on stage, Shea stated the problems he believes the country is facing, specifically naming wildfires, homosexual marriage, and transgender issues. As a member of the LGTBQ community, I feel the hatred and violence that is being directed towards families like mine. Elected officials must be leaders that make it clear that hatred and extremism have no place in Spokane.”

Feucht said in a statement to The Washington Post that his events “routinely have pastors, elected officials, community leaders, along with addicts, the lost, the hurting, and the forgotten onstage praying, praising, and worshiping Jesus.”

He added, “Not all of them agree with each other on every issue, but we all agree that there is only ONE WAY under heaven to be saved, and that’s by the blood of Jesus Christ.”

