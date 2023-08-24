Outrage after Spokane mayor attends Christian nationalist concert as nearby wildfires burned

A Washington state mayor is facing criticism for taking part in a worship concert over the weekend featuring a Christian nationalist former legislator as wildfires raged in the area.
Spokane mayor Nadine Woodward went onstage with conservative musician Sean Feucht and Pastor Matt Shea, a former state lawmaker who was expelled from the Republican caucus over his involvement with violent extremists, and the right-wing pair prayed over her as God's "chosen" leader, reported Religion News Service.
Feucht, who rose to prominence by hosting large, in-person concerts during the height of the pandemic, asked God to grant the mayor and her team "revelatory wisdom and insight on how to steward what you want to do in this region.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?Other local religious leaders criticized Woodward for appearing with the pair, who have a documented history of espousing hatred against minorities, especially on the same weekend that fires killed two people in the area and damaged dozens of homes.
"When community leaders publicly fraternize with those who espouse hatred, racism, and violence, it validates toxic ideologies and makes them seem ‘normal’ to the watching world," said Mark Finney, pastor of Emmaus church in Spokane.
Shea distributed a violent manifesto five years ago called the “Biblical Basis for War," which the Spokane County sheriff at the time immediately gave to the FBI for investigation, and he was expelled by the state legislature's GOP caucus after an independent investigation found him guilty of domestic terrorism related to his involvement in the 2016 armed takeover of Oregon's Malheur Wildlife Refuge.
Last year, Shea appeared at a right-wing demonstration in nearby Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, to protest a Pride Month event, at which 31 white supremacists were arrested in the back of a U-Haul truck for allegedly plotting a riot, and Shea posted a Facebook video insisting they were Antifa activists instead.
Feucht, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in California, hosts "Let Us Worship" events mixing religion and politics, and he performs at state capitols around the country on a tour organized by the conservative activist group Turning Points USA.
The conservative musician also boasts associations with right-wing politicians such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Feucht defended his political activism to Religion News Service.
“[Our events] routinely have pastors, elected officials, community leaders, along with addicts, the lost, the hurting, and the forgotten on stage praying, praising, and worshiping Jesus," Feucht said. “Not all of them agree with each other on every issue, but we all agree that there is only ONE WAY under heaven to be saved, and that’s by the blood of Jesus Christ."
Woodward eventually responded to the criticism by distancing herself from both men, saying she attended the event to “join with fellow citizens to begin the healing process” from the wildfires, but Shea disputed her denial, saying the mayor had agreed to attend months before the fires began and flatly stated the event was not intended for fire victims.
“Praying for leaders, especially during a crisis, isn’t political it is Biblical,” Shea wrote. “She is the one that politicized what everyone knows was a worship event.”