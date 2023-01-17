A "right-wing radical" and "election denier," is how the Albuquerque mayor described the man who was arrested for allegedly paying four unidentified individuals to fire guns at the houses of elected New Mexico Democrats.
At the top of MSNBC Rachel Maddow's show, the host brought some new details about out Solomon Pena, the MAGA Republican candidate for House District 14 who was captured in a SWAT raid
No one was killed or injured by Pena or the men he hired to help him with the attack.
"So again Dec. 4th at one politician's home, a county commissioner, eight shots fired into his home," Maddow recounted. "A week later, Dec. 11th, 12 bullets fired into the home of another Democratic county commissioner. Then on Jan. 3rd, it was a state representative, a Democratic state representative named Linda Lopez in New Mexico. On January 3rd, shots rang out at her house. Three bullets went through her daughter's bedroom as her 10-year-old daughter was inside that bedroom asleep. So, that's three of them Dec. 4th, Dec. 11th, Jan. 3rd. But all in all, it ended up being six different Democratic officials who appear to have been targeted. Initially two county commissioners, then a state representative, then a state attorney general, and then a state senator."
