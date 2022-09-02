Far-right GOP lawmakers lash out as Biden seeks to unite America — against ‘MAGA Republicans’

President Joe Biden sought to drive a wedge between MAGA Republicans and "mainstream" Republicans in a speech at Philadelphia's Independence Hall on Thursday — and some GOP lawmakers did not take kindly to his prime-time address.
"Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic," Biden said.
"Now I want to be very clear, very clear upfront, not every Republican — not even a majority of Republicans are MAGA Republicans," he said. "Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know, because I've been able to work with these mainstream Republicans."
"But there's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans and that is a threat to this country," Biden said. "Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country."
The difference between MAGA Republicans and the rest of the country was the major theme of Biden's speech.
"MAGA Republicans don’t understand what every truly patriotic American knows. You can’t love your country only when you win," Biden said. "The MAGA Republicans look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair."
Although Biden clearly said his criticism was aimed only at MAGA Republicans, which he described as a minority of the GOP, some Republican lawmakers tried to paint it as an attack on half of America.
"Biden promised to unite the nation. Instead, he’s isolated and vilified conservative Americans," Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted.
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) argued, "The 'Unity President' views his political opponents as domestic terrorists."
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued, "It's audacious for a president who calls his political opponents 'semi-fascist' to be lecturing America about decency."
Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) used Biden's speech voice her dislike of name-calling while complaining about Marxists.
"After promising to 'heal the soul of the nation,' Joe Biden has resorted to name-calling because the incompetent Marxists running his White House created an inflation crisis, an energy crisis, a border crisis, and a recession," Miller publicly posted.
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) tweeted, "Divider-in-Chief!"
"Joe Biden ran on unity and togetherness. Tonight’s divisive and tone deaf speech is a culmination of his team’s work and rhetoric," Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) argued. "This Administration has villainized any American that does not agree with their radical far-left agenda."
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) seemed to take the criticism personally, using all capital letters to shout, "I'm Ultra MAGA."
"This man wants to divide and attack half of America," Boebert argued. "He’s not a leader, he’s a puppet for the hateful Left.
"Never before has a President shown such hatred for his fellow Americans," the Trump supporter added.