Judge scolds MAGA rioter after authorities find he kept a machete against court orders

MAGA rioter Jeremy Vorous got a scolding from a judge this week after he defied a court order against possessing any weapons in the time leading up to his trial.

The Meadville Tribune reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania angrily rebuked Vorous this week after receiving a report from Pretrial Services claiming that he had been uncooperative with agents and that he continued to possess a machete despite being told that he could not have any weapons in his home as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Vorous's court-appointed attorney claimed that the possession of the machete was a "misunderstanding" and that he only used the large blade to clear out weeds near his house.

However, Lanzillo made it crystal clear that possessing a machete was off limits for the accused MAGA rioter.

"Firearms and a machete, it doesn't take a whole lot of common sense to understand that is what is not permitted under the current conditions of release," Lanzillo said. "Do you understand the points I'm making?"

"Yeah, I understand them," Vorous replied. "We've already complied. The only thing I have to do is get rid of the machete."

Vorous faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; and obstruction of an official government proceeding.