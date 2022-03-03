MAGA rioter who told officers to ‘stand down and go home’ charged by feds

A Maryland man accused of grabbing a Capitol police officer’s riot shield and urging others to “push up” in the front line against law enforcement was arrested yesterday in connection with the January 6 insurrection.

Narayana Rheiner, 40, of Baltimore, is charged with civil disorder and related offenses, according to a Department of Justice news release. Rheiner was identified through “an electronic tip from a non-anonymous citizen who stated that they ‘stumbled upon a YouTube video,’” according to the FBI statement of facts in the case.

“Rheiner was observed at the front of a police line waving others to come forward toward the police line as he and others said to “push up” on the line,” the complaint states. “Rheiner then made contact with officers with his left arm and then grabbed an officer’s riot shield and attempt to pull it away from the officer.

“Body worn camera footage from officers inside the Capitol shows Rheiner inside the U.S. Capitol, telling officers to “stand down and go home.”

The DOJ reports that “in the 13 months since Jan. 6, more than 750 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 235 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Rheiner faces charges that include “disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.”

You can read the FBI “statement of facts” here.

