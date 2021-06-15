MAGA-rioting Proud Boy now 'anxious to disavow' the group in bid to win pre-trial release: attorneys

A member of the Proud Boys who is facing multiple criminal charges related to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol has now disavowed the group in an effort to win pre-trial release from custody.

Via NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, attorneys representing Syracuse, New York-based Proud Boy Matthew Greene argued this week that their client should be released from jail ahead of his trial because he was not a member of the Proud Boys for very long and no longer considers himself a part of the group.

"The defendant has concluded that his personal beliefs and ethics do not align with those of the Proud Boys," the attorneys argue. "Mr. Greene... is anxious to publicly disavow his brief membership in the group."

Greene was indicted earlier this year and accused by prosecutors of being one of the first to breach the United States Capitol on January 6th.

He faces charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding abetting, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds and aiding and abetting.