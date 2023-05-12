MAGA school board candidate railed against Black 'criminals' and called Jan 6 a 'setup': report

A Trump-supporting school board candidate in the Upstate New York community of Carmel has been exposed for a series of offensive and extremist social media posts, reported The Examiner News on Friday.

"Carmela Atria, one of three trustee hopefuls who will be competing for two available seats on May 16, recently responded to a woman in a heated exchange over Atria’s views about Black Lives Matter," reported Rick Pezzullo. "Based on screenshots of the debate, the woman, identified as LaShon Bailey, stated, 'Y’all are outta control! I can’t believe you butt hurt about me saying black lives matter right now! Insanity is real.' Atria replied to Bailey’s post by stating, 'Just wondering if you have kids and if their father is still around? Are you even black with that fake slang writing? Educate your men in your neighborhoods to support their women and kids and maybe there’d be less criminals the cops have to chase down. All lives matter not just black. Plenty of wealthy black men out their (sic).'"

According to the report, Atria also pushed conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The whole thing is such a joke," she wrote in another post. "Democrats labeled it as a drama insurrection for the gullible audience just for show and hype. Meanwhile, the convictions are trespassing and disorderly conduct. I’m not saying it was right, but it was so obviously a set up. Brandon is now acting as though it’s a tragic day as compared to 911. Not all Americans feel this way. Many of us don’t even respect the left corruption in Congress. They are ruining this country. I could give 2 (poop emoji) they were afraid for their lives.”

READ MORE: 'Anybody but him': GOP senators go public with disdain for Trump

Ironically, Carmel is home to one of the January 6 rioters, who was arrested after bragging about it on the dating site Bumble.

Confronted by reporters about the posts, Atria claimed that it was all fake and accused her opponent, Jim Wise, of hacking in the posts.

"Mr. Wise has engaged in a disgusting smear campaign alleging I’m a racist and a homophobe," she said. "Mr. Wise does this with full knowledge that my sister is gay and has had a life partner for over 20 years. I love my sister and I love her partner, they are my family.”

This election is taking place amid turmoil in the local school system, following an incident in which several high school students caused chaos by using artificial intelligence to impersonate officials from the school board and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.