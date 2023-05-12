'Anybody but him': GOP senators go public with disdain for Trump

Republican senators appear to be more willing to go public with their disdain for Donald Trump following his widely criticized appearance at a CNN town hall.

The network has faced a barrage of criticism for hosting the event in the first place, and a number of Republicans went on the record with CNN to denounce the former president's election lies and personal conduct during the event packed with a friendly audience.

“I don’t think he showed anything differently than he’s shown people before,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). “He’s got a unique ability to rally his base, but not to grow beyond his base, which is a problem.”

Republicans pushed back on Trump's comments about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which he refused to condemn.

RELATED: 'Embarrassing' pro-Trump crowd at CNN town hall trashed by their own GOP governor

“President Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case," said Sen. Todd Young (R-IN). “That’s why I don’t intend to support him for the Republican nomination.”

“I’ll be supporting about anybody but him," Young added.

Trump also said he was "inclined to pardon" many of the Jan. 6 rioters, and even Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) -- whose objection to President Joe Biden's electoral win helped fuel the insurrection -- said that was a bridge too far.

“If you’re asking me do I think we should pardon people who engaged in rioting behavior?" Hawley said. "No.”

Other GOP senators said the same thing.

"Anybody who crossed into the Capitol (on Jan. 6) under the circumstances that I witnessed first hand," said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), "it’s hard for me to have a positive predisposition towards them.”