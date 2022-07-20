MAGA world is going to have a hard time attacking Thursday's witnesses at Jan. 6 committee: Former Trump aide
Donald Trump in the White House. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said that former President Donald Trump's allies in "MAGA world" are going to have a hard time trying to destroy the witnesses coming before the House Select Committee in the public hearing on Thursday.

Speaking to CNN, Griffin explained that Sarah Matthews, in particular, is a long-time Republican aide and she had been with Trump since the 2016 campaign.

She was "hand-picked by Kayleigh McEnany to work in the White House," Griffin explained. They aren't "going to be able to attack her as a 'Never-Trumper' or as a RINO."

Matthew Pottinger, the former deputy national security adviser, similarly is someone who has "enormous credibility on both sides of the aisle as a national security professional," she explained.

"He was the senior most NSC official in the White House on Jan. 6th," Griffin explained. "So, two very strong witnesses who are going to be able to talk about that critical day and what the former president was and was not willing to do and say, what the threat assessments were that were presented to him, and I think it's going to shed a lot of light. The one other thing I would note, I'd expect to hear a lot more of Pat Cipollone's testimony. We only got a little bit of that in the previous hearing. There are still hours of tape from that deposition that I think we'll hear in tomorrow's hearing."

See the conversation below:


