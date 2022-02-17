MAGAworld stunned to find itself in agreement with Ilhan Omar

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Wednesday criticized the Canadian news media for reporting that Stella Luna Gelato Café in Ottawa was forced to close after receiving threats because its owner’s name had appeared on a hacked list of donors to the anti-vaccine “Freedom Convoy.”

“I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a [sic] insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better,” the progressive congresswoman tweeted.

Her criticism of the Ottawa Citizen, which first reported the story, earned her praise from conservatives.

“I didn’t have this in my BINGO card,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. His father has suggested that Omar is not an American and falsely claimed that she had professed her “love” for al Qaeda

"Between Ilhan saying this and her calling out Israeli influence, is there any reason why I should feel like any Republican lawmaker has done more for me than this anti-American Democrat extremist?" added far-right reporter Patrick Howley.



Conservative commentator Kurt Schlichter tweeted: "Holy smoke!"

"Did someone hack your phone?" asked Brigitte Gabriel, the founder of ACT for America, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as "the largest grassroots anti-Muslim group in the country."

"She's right!" tweeted Paul Joseph Watson, a far-right YouTuber.



"Am I 100% Agreeing with Ilhan Omar Right now?" wondered Republican political strategist Chuck Callesto.

But Omar's tweet has also faced some pushback.

Caroline Orr, who studies disinformation, said that the congresswoman had misportrayed the situation. "A journalist *didn’t* report on the shop owner’s $250 donation. The shop owner’s name appeared on the leaked donor list, then on Twitter. The journalist reported on the threats the shop owner received after her name was leaked. You should correct your tweet," she explained.

"The journalist whom Ilhan Omar falsely accused of doxing a convoy donor and inciting harassment against them has now been forced to lock her account because of the harassment she’s receiving over this false claim. Also worth noting: Rep. Omar is regurgitating right-wing disinfo," Orr added.

CNN's Daniel Dale had a similar take: "Whether a journalist should or shouldn’t report on a shop owner donating to the convoy protest…that’s not what the Ottawa Citizen did. It reported on a shop owner saying she had to temporarily close because of harassment prompted by her donation being revealed in a hack."

But Omar insisted that she had read the article.

"I fully read the article multiple times and I still don’t believe there was merit to the story as reported other than further harassment. You all are entitled to your opinions, but my opinion remains the same. These kinds of stories ruin people’s lives and are uncalled for," the congresswoman tweeted.