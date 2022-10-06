Trump’s heart isn’t in a 2024 comeback attempt: Maggie Haberman

Donald Trump is not enthusiastic about mounting a 2024 presidential comeback attempt, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Haberman, part of The Times team that won the Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Trump, was interviewed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer about her new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

"There is, of course, lots of speculation about what Trump's political future holds, but you say Trump's heart isn't necessarily in politics now the way it wasn't was," Blitzer said. "Why is that?"

"Because I think it's different, Wolf, when someone has been a president and they are back to doing the same thing they had done before they had power," Haberman replied.

"You know, he's doing these rallies again," she explained. "I don't think that feels great to him and it's not hugely surprising to me that he feels that way. He may get more into it if he declares a campaign, he tends to enjoy a fight once he's in it as opposed to the lead-up to it."

"But, you know, I just think that his heart is not in it the way it once was and this is something a number of aides have observed as well," Haberman added.

Watch below or at this link: