Trump is going on 'fringier' shows because even Fox News is wary of having him on: NYT's Haberman
President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm/AFP).

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday raised some eyebrows when he called for the impeachment of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), despite the fact that there is no mechanism for him to be impeached.

However, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman observes on Twitter that Trump made these remarks on the far-right network Real America's Voice, which is even more conservative than either Fox News or Newsmax.

"Trump is a long way from 2015 when Sam Nunberg was a bridge to media conservatives wary of Trump [and] Trump used his Fox News connections," she wrote. "He is appearing on fringier outlets as others aren't having him."

From 2015 until his loss in the 2020 election, Trump was a frequent fixture on Fox News. Since then, however, he has appeared less frequently on the network, which has given prominent slots to upcoming Republican figures such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake.

Trump, for his part, has regularly accused Fox News of turning on him and he is still apparently bitter that the network correctly called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

