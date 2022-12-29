Maggie Haberman explains the key factors that are fueling Trump’s desire to run in 2024
Donald Trump has confounded allies and supporters with a so-far lackluster campaign for president, but New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman insists he actually does want to return to the White House.

Haberman appeared on The Bulwark Podcast with host Charlie Sykes, who asked the author of the new book "Confidence Man" whether Trump actually wanted to serve another term as president or if he only wanted vengeance against his political enemies.

"I think that he wants both," Haberman said. "I think he wants the power. I think he wants the office and he wants the title, and I think he wants payback."

That's not much different than Trump's approach toward his first campaign back in 2016, Haberman said.

"Wayne Barrett, who was Trump’s first chronicler, quoted on background in his book, which really was the the progenitor for us all, a Trump friend saying that Trump doesn’t really like doing anything unless there’s a little quote-unquote 'moral larceny,'" Haberman said, "and I I think that I thought that was a pretty adept and astute description. I mean, you know, I think that he like seeing what he can get away with. Now I think that there are times where he wished he wasn’t doing very well in 2016 because it’s not clear to me that he actually wanted to be president, you know, as opposed to just winning."

