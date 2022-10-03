Maggie Haberman's bombshells infuriate some claiming lack of reporting ensures Trump escaped accountability

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's 600-page book drops on Tuesday at midnight, though details continue to leak from the pages.

Sunday it was a report that Donald Trump feels as if he backed himself into a corner and could feel forced to run in 2024 but may not stay in for a full four-year term. Other info includes Trump's mockery of top adviser Jared Kushner who he felt sounded like a child and was too skinny.

Another detail confirmed that the Trump's mandated that the White House toilet be changed after Barack Obama used it. The paranoia revives the southern belief that people of color must use different toilets or water fountains and sit in different locations than fragile whites who didn't feel comfortable touching things previously touched by darker-skinned humans.

"The statement was strange and vague and open to interpretation as to why he emphasized the changes, but the guest interpreted it to mean Trump did not want to use the same bathroom as his Black predecessor," the book said. At the time, the White House claimed only the toilet seat was swapped, but it was a lie.

Obama used more than just one toilet in the White House over his 8-year tenure in office, so it's reasonable to assume that Trump put his skin in the exact same place as a person of color at least once.

The info published has brought many to social media, infuriated with Haberman for what they feel is holding onto important details that would somehow matter to voters or to officials voting on impeachment.

"If only Maggie Haberman was as good at doing what a reporter is supposed to do - REPORT - as she is at destroying her career while trying to sell this f*cking book," complained former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann. His comment came as part of the revelation that Trump forced Mike Pence to stay at the Trump-owned property on an international visit to Ireland. Over and over, there were reports that Trump forced government staff to stay at his properties so that he could make money on the taxpayer's dime.

He certainly isn't alone. In the CBS News interview Sunday, Haberman noted Trump "saw the presidency as the ultimate vehicle to fame." The comment prompted comedian Frank Conniff to joke that "Trump's desperate need for fame called out by Maggie Haberman retweeting Maggie Haberman to hawk a book by Maggie Haberman."

Last week, Steve Schmidt noted that an excerpt of Haberman's book revealed that she knew Trump had classified information at Mar-a-Lago well before it became public.

The Nation's Elie Mystal joked, "Maggie Haberman probably already knows the details of Trump’s plans for Mitch McConnell but is saving them for her next book."

Her 11-year-long life with Trump hasn't been easy, however.

"I had one of his old friends say to me, 'He doesn't wear well over time.' And I think that the collective we have experienced that at various points," she told John Dickerson in the CBS interview.

In the case of previous writers like Bob Woodward, a book he published after the Trump administration revealed that as early as March 2020, Trump knew that COVID-19 was "deadly stuff" and was going to kill a lot of people. In front of the cameras, however, Trump claimed it was a fake virus and not a big deal. He bucked advice to wear masks and mocked vaccines while getting them himself. Withholding the recordings of Trump in Woodward's case killed millions. It's unclear if the same can be said for Haberman.

A new Monmouth University poll showed that 61 percent of Republicans still don't believe that Joe Biden was truly elected by the American people. That hasn't changed much since a Jan. 2021 poll that showed 65 percent of Republicans didn't believe Biden was fairly elected. So, it's unclear if any revelations about Trump matter to GOP voters or to the Republican officials that they elect.



