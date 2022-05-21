'The Republicans are talking like Nazis': Bill Maher calls out Elise Stefanik and J.D. Vance

The host of "Real Time" on HBO warned his viewers about Republicans talking like Nazis.
He noted that J.D. Vance, who is running for U.S. Senate in Ohio with the support of Donald Trump, had suggested Democrats might be intentionally poisoning MAGA voters with fentanyl.
"Elise Stefanik, she's number three Republican, formally normal person," Maher said.
"Once upon a time," Democratic strategist Donna Brazille interjected.
Maher noted Stefanik had issued a statement calling her critics "pedo-grifters."
"So, like, it's routine to call the Dem — I'm sorry, the Republicans are talking like Nazis," Maher said. "I know we're not supposed to make the Nazi comparison, but when you're pedophiles and when you're scum, when you're the enemies of America, people are trying to replace you, this is Nazi kind of talk," Maher said.
Bill Maher cites comments by @JDVance1 and @EliseStefanik and concludes "Republicans are talking like Nazis." pic.twitter.com/5AQ5FeTlIp
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) May 21, 2022