GOP House candidate who denies promoting QAnon said he believes 'everything' in it

J.R. Majewski, a pro-Trump "rapper" and landscaper who gained notoriety for turning his lawn into a giant Trump sign, is now the GOP's nominee to take on longtime Democratic Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur — and as part of that, he is attempting to distance himself from the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that the former president has been working to save America from a secret cult of Satanic child-trafficking cannibals.

But according to Rolling Stone, several outlets are already chronicling the times he clearly said he was a QAnon believer, and promoted the movement's claims.

"CNN reported on Sunday that from July 2020 to January 2021, Majewski used his now-deleted personal Twitter account to tweet the QAnon hashtag #WWG1WGA 'more than 50 times,'" reported William Vaillancourt. "He also tweeted QAnon messages like 'Silent MajQrity' and 'Trump 2Q2Q,' and in an August 2020 quote-tweet of Eric Trump, emphasized how former President Trump answered 17 questions at a news conference since 'Q' is the 17th letter of the alphabet. Media Matters followed up CNN’s report by releasing a report of its own, including a video of Majewski explicitly stating his belief in the conspiracy theory. 'I believe in everything that’s been put out from Q,' he said last year."

According to the report, Majewski also expressed support for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying that he raised $20,000 for people to go to D.C. that day and claiming he "wanted nothing more than to go in that building" but couldn't because of "physical limitations."

Per a recent report, he has since tried to claim he didn't actually understand what QAnon stood for, and has donated a QAnon shirt he was once photographed wearing to the Salvation Army.

If elected, Majewski would not be the first member of Congress to have pushed the QAnon conspiracy theory. Most famously, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has actively spread Q disinformation on social media, even blaming fires in the Western U.S. on a Jewish space laser, although she now claims she no longer believes any of that.