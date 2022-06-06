Marjorie Taylor Greene furious Dems attacked ‘white supremacy’ after Buffalo mass shooting

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) complained this week that Democrats attacked "white supremacy" following the racist mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
During her MTG Live broadcast, Greene worried that Democrats could follow China's lead and require serial numbers on knives as well as guns.
"Maybe one day we're going to be like the people in China, where we have to have all of our information put into a QR code and they track everything about it," she said. "And then maybe they decide something like this, maybe they say, 'Well, you know, there are certain races in America that we consider to be domestic terrorists.'"
"That's what Democrats were talking about just a few weeks ago in Congress," Greene added, "when they were saying that white supremacy is domestic terrorism and the biggest threat to America today."
Greene went on to insist that the federal government, not white supremacy, is the biggest threat to America.
"That is the biggest threat because they are completely doing everything they can to run our country into the ground," she argued. "They are taking away our rights as fast as possible and they are ruining Americans' ability to pursue life, liberty and happiness."
Watch the video below from Marjorie Taylor Greene.