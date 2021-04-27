Republican who voted against Capitol Police medals now rallying for cop who shot​ Ma'Khia Bryant
MSNBC screengrab.

One of the 12 Republicans who voted agains awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol Police, DC police and the Smithsonian Institution officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during an insurrection by Trump supporters is taking part in a "Back the Blue" rally.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor (R-GA) says she will be traveling to Ohio for a rally supporting Nicholas Reardon, the Columbus Police Department officer who fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant.

Greene made the announcement on Twitter.