GOP lawmakers who refused to honor Capitol cops accused of fundraising off of their 'no' votes
MSNBC screengrab.

The dozen House Republicans who voted against a resolution to award Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol Police, DC police and the Smithsonian Institution for their role defending the Capitol during the fatal January 6th insurrection were blasted as "rats" on Saturday for fundraising off their vote.

The resolution was opposed by Representatives Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Andy Harris (R-MD), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-TX), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andrew S. Clyde (R-GA), Greg Steube (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA) and John Rose (R-TN).

MSNBC anchor Alex Witt asked former RNC Chair Michael Steele if the Republicans who voted against the recognition were fundraising off of their move.

"Yeah, of course, they are," Steele replied. "Of course they are."

He then impersonated the Republicans bragging that they "stood on principle."

"The thing is what it is and if you can't call the thing what we all know it to be, it says more about you than rest of us. And the fact of the matter is, yeah, they're fundraising off of it and just look at that list" he said. "Look at who is on that list, alright? So that tells you everything -- rats in a corner -- and so the idea that you saw what we saw and I guarantee you, half of those folks were curling their behinds under their desks hoping the Capitol Hill Police would protect their dumb you-know-whats and they come out on the other side 'we just can't support this because it uses the word insurrection and I just can't support that.'"

"If you can't stand up against that then you don't need to be in the job," he added. "At all."

Watch:

