Man arrested after trying to board plane with semi-automatic rifles and a fake US Marshal's badge
A TSA agent watches an x-ray monitor [AFP]

A convicted felon tried to board a flight from Newark to Fort Lauderdale with two unregistered semi-automatic rifles, a Taser, a switchblade, a .40 caliber Glock handgun, and a fake U.S. Marshal's badge, the Daily Beast reports.

The suspect, Seretse Clouden, was arrested on Dec. 30 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The weapons were checked luggage, "along with a ballistic vest, multiple rounds of ammunition, a switchblade, an expandable baton, and a badge and ID card identifying himself as a U.S. marshal, the complaint states," the Beast's report stated.

Clouden, who was convicted on a state weapons possession charge in 2016, was confirmed by authorities that he is not and "was not, employed with the United States Marshal Service."

Read the full criminal complaint here.

SmartNews