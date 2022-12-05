Man arrested and charged for threatening families at Jewish synagogue

A Michigan man was charged this week for allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children and security at a local Jewish synagogue, Fox 2 reports.

Hassan Yehia Chokr, 33, was charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in connection to the threats made at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday.

The temple's security director called 9-11 on Friday and officers found the suspect and pulled him over while the security director was still on the phone. He was released from the scene pending and told not to return to the Temple Beth El. Chokr was then arrested on a different day and a search warrant was also executed on his home.

"We appreciate the assistance of our local and regional partners, especially the Dearborn Police Department," said the Bloomfield Twp Police Department. "We stand with the Jewish community in deploring this incident and behavior, and in any such situation we will seek to hold anyone accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

IN OTHER NEWS: Georgia GOP candidate accused of voting illegally nine times while on probation for forgery and theft

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said that antisemitic and racist threats or ethnic intimidation "of any kind, will not be tolerated in our community, and every such incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"Our office created Oakland County’s first Hate Crimes Unit a little over a year ago to give us the resources needed to call out, investigate and prosecute these serious crimes," McDonald added.

Chokr is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.