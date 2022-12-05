Georgia GOP candidate accused of voting illegally nine times while on probation for forgery and theft

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a Georgia conservative talk show host has been accused by the state of voting illegally nine times while he was still serving out a felony conviction for forgery and theft in Pennsylvania.

Brian K. Pritchard, a prominent conservative voice in North Georgia, is currently running for an open seat in the state legislature where he hopes to face the widow of former Speaker David Ralston who died last month.

However, his campaign is now faced by accusations from the Georgia attorney general's office stating Pritchard broke state law each time he voted before his sentence was completed.

According to the report, Pritchard who has used his platform to complain about election fraud, "allegedly voted illegally nine times while serving a felony sentence in a $33,000 forgery and theft case."

"Pritchard pleaded guilty in 1996 to three felonies, including two counts of forgery and one count of theft by failure to make a required disposition of funds, according to court records from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania," the AJC is reporting before adding, "After Pritchard registered to vote in Georgia in 2008, he voted in nine elections before his felony probation sentence ended in 2011, according to the attorney general's office."

Following the revelation from the state, Pritchard issued s a statement saying "I will not be intimidated," without addressing the allegations.

The Journal-Constitution's Mark Niesse added, "Pritchard has said on his show that the 2020 presidential election was 'stolen,' though recounts, court cases and investigations have repeatedly debunked those claims. He has criticized Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Attorney General Chris Carr for being 'complicit' in Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Georgia."

