National Air Guardsman charged after he submitted his resume to 'hitman for hire' parody website
A Tennessee National Air Guardsman has been charged after he allegedly submitted his resume to a parody website that he thought was looking to hire contract killers, The Daily Beast reported.

Josiah Ernesto Garcia, 21, was charged this Thursday with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire. In February, he submitted an application to RentAHitman.com, saying that he worked for the Air National Guard.

“Im looking for a job, that pays well, related to my military experience (Shooting and Killing the marked target) so I can support my kid on the way,” Garcia allegedly wrote in one email, according to a criminal complaint filed in Tennessee federal court. “What can I say, I enjoy doing what I do, so if I can find a job that is similar to it, (such as this one) put me in coach!”

An investigation was launched after he entered his inquiry, and in a phone interview conducted by sting operators, Garcia said that he'd be comfortable with taking ears or fingers as trophies as proof that he carried out his work.

He was asked to do a $5,000 job in April, and was ultimately arrested on April 12 after he asked if he “needed to take a photo [of the dead body] as proof that the job was complete."

The site was originally created in 2005 to “advertise a cyber security startup company,” prosecutors say. While the company ultimately never took off, the website received “many inquiries about murder-for-hire services” and eventually converted itself “to a parody site that contains false testimonials from those who have purported to use hitman services, and an intake form where people can request services," according to the criminal complaint.

