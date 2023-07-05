Man dies after exploding device at court in Ukrainian capital

KYIV (Reuters) -A man who detonated a explosive device at a court in the Ukrainian capital died on Wednesday after barricading himself inside part of the building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, citing "preliminary information." Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring the man under control. Two loud noises were heard during the incident. Klymenko, briefing reporters at the scene, said the man had "presumably...died from the explosive device". Writing on the Telegram messaging app, he wrote: "According to preliminary information, he...