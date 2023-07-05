Man dies after exploding device at court in Ukrainian capital

KYIV (Reuters) -A man who detonated a explosive device at a court in the Ukrainian capital died on Wednesday after barricading himself inside part of the building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, citing "preliminary information." Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring the man under control. Two loud noises were heard during the incident. Klymenko, briefing reporters at the scene, said the man had "presumably...died from the explosive device". Writing on the Telegram messaging app, he wrote: "According to preliminary information, he...
Fulton County GOP sues after member who challenged eligibility of thousands of voters is rejected from elections board
July 05, 2023
Republicans in Georgia's most populous county are suing local elected officials they accuse of rejecting one of their party's nominees to the elections board because he wanted to "clean up its voter rolls," the Associated Press reported.
The Fulton County Republican Party sued the county Board of Commissioners to appoint Jason Frazier to the county Board of Elections and Registration. Frazier has recently filed challenges to the eligibility of thousands of voters in the county, which is a Democratic stronghold.
The lawsuit claims Frazier has “demonstrated commitment to preserving the integrity” of the state’s elections and is “uniquely suited to help the county’s election process.”
Frazier’s nomination to the board was twice rejected, on June 7 and June 21. The only votes for his approval came from the only two Republican commissioners on the board.
The suit called Frazier's rejection a “cynical act of partisanship" that was done because he "had sought to compel Fulton County to clean up its voter rolls."
“(I)nstead of commending Frazier for his efforts, the Board of Commissioners punished him," the suit stated.
"The lawsuit says the commissioners violated the law in rejecting his nomination, pointing out that the Fulton County Code says the commissioners 'shall' appoint two members from nominations made by the leaders of the county Republican and Democratic parties," the Associated Press's report stated.
"During the June 7 meeting, the county attorney affirmed that Frazier meets the qualifications to serve on the county election board, and no commissioner disputed that, the lawsuit notes."
Fulton County District Attorney Fani WIllis is currently investigating former President Donald Trump and others broke the law while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Read the full report over at the Associated Press.
Mike Pence slammed by Dem. Rep. for saying he doesn’t believe rich should ‘pay their fair share’
July 05, 2023
Former vice president Mike Pence on Wednesday he doesn't "really buy into the rich need to pay their fair share," prompting a tongue lashing by Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu (CA).
Pence, who is currently making his longshot bid to displace his former boss Donald Trump as the top GOP contender for president in 2024, made the comments in the context of discussing statistics on where we get funding for the country.
"I'm somebody that, I don't really buy into the rich need to pay their fair share," Pence told a crowd in comments that were recorded and posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
Lieu, who is known for taking his legislative takes to Twitter, struck back at Pence.
"Democrats put #PeopleOverPolitics and passed the bipartisan infrastructure law to grow the economy and create good paying jobs," he wrote. "What are Republicans focused on? Helping the rich avoid paying their fair share."
Jackie Chan's daughter claims he cut her off for being a lesbian: report
July 05, 2023
Martial arts star Jackie Chan is facing a wave of anger after allegations re-surfaced this week that his estranged daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, claims he cut her off for being a lesbian, reported TMZ.
"Jackie had Etta out of wedlock ... and according to her, she hasn't had any contact or help from Jackie for several years -- at times, even, having been left to live on the streets and fend for herself ... despite her famous tie," said the report. "What makes this dynamic even more cringe-worthy is the fact that Etta has accused Jackie of homophobia — suggesting that's part of the reason he wants nothing to do with her."
The whole affair was thrust into prominence after a fake viral video made the rounds purporting to show Jackie in a touching moment with his daughter while watching old film reels of his stunts. In reality, this clip came from a Jackie Chan movie that self-referentially included footage of him watching himself.
According to the report, "Many people on Twitter were aware of Jackie's past with Etta, and responded with a ton of harsh words for Jackie as the clip continued to grow in popularity."
Jackie Chan himself, who has not had a relationship with her due to how she was born, has denied that he has any issue with her sexuality.
Jackie Chan has come under controversy in the past. A decade ago, the Chinese government enlisted him at political events, following his comments a few years previously in support of crackdowns against protesters in Hong Kong.
