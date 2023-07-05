Man dies after exploding device at court in Ukrainian capital

The lawsuit claims Frazier has “demonstrated commitment to preserving the integrity” of the state’s elections and is “uniquely suited to help the county’s election process.”

Frazier’s nomination to the board was twice rejected, on June 7 and June 21. The only votes for his approval came from the only two Republican commissioners on the board.

The suit called Frazier's rejection a “cynical act of partisanship" that was done because he "had sought to compel Fulton County to clean up its voter rolls."

“(I)nstead of commending Frazier for his efforts, the Board of Commissioners punished him," the suit stated.

"The lawsuit says the commissioners violated the law in rejecting his nomination, pointing out that the Fulton County Code says the commissioners 'shall' appoint two members from nominations made by the leaders of the county Republican and Democratic parties," the Associated Press's report stated.

"During the June 7 meeting, the county attorney affirmed that Frazier meets the qualifications to serve on the county election board, and no commissioner disputed that, the lawsuit notes."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani WIllis is currently investigating former President Donald Trump and others broke the law while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

