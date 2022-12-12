Man flashes shotgun at middle school band as they prepare for local parade
(Conway Middle School)

A man allegedly pulled out a shotgun in front of a North Carolina middle school band as they were lining up for the Jackson Christmas Parade this Saturday, WECT reports.

Police say the students were warming up for the parade when the man brought the shotgun out on his front porch.

According to WRAL, the "band director who leads the group posted on Facebook that the group was a middle school dance team and drumline. He said the man was complaining the group was too noisy."

Police say the man was cooperative when being questioned and admitted to bringing out the shotgun.

The man claimed the shotgun was unloaded and he never left the porch.

No charges have been filed the incident is still under investigation.

Man pulls shotgun on NC school band lining up for Christmas parade in Northampton County, police say

