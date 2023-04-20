Man shoots 6-year-old and her parents after getting mad that basketball rolled into his yard: Police
Police are searching for a man from Gastonia, North Carolina who allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl, her parents, and other nearby people over a basketball that rolled into his yard, according to Queen City News.

"Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people around 7:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive," reported Will Lewis, Connor Lewis, Mike Andrews, and Jesse Ullmann. "Authorities said one of the family members shot was rushed to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition; the other is stable. The other shooting victims were later taken to hospitals in Charlotte for further treatment. Authorities said a bullet also grazed a woman, but she was not injured. A fourth person was shot at but escaped injuries."

The 6-year-old was identified as Kinsley White. According to the report, the shooter was angered after a basketball rolled into his yard.

“I heard the pow, pow, pow, pow, and I thought it was fireworks,” said Ashley Hilderbrand, a local whose family member was shot. “Then I heard the pow, pow, pow, and everybody started yelling, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house.”

"Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Singletary for his involvement in the shooting," said the report. "He’s facing several charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon."

This comes amid multiple high-profile reports around the country of shootings of people who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In the Kansas City area, Andrew Lester faces charges after shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who came to his front porch mistakenly while trying to pick up his siblings from a different house. And in Texas, two cheerleaders were shot an an H-E-B supermarket parking lot after accidentally opening the door of the wrong car.

