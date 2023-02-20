Watch: Man attacks California street vendor with a bat

A California man who was caught on video using a bat to attack a food vendor this Saturday has been arrested and jailed on charged of assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking, KTVU reported.

The suspect, who was an employee at a nearby auto parts business in the city of San Jose, also allegedly also tried to move the vendor's vehicle without his permission.

As KTVU points out, this is the second attack on a street vendor in San Jose within the last week. On Tuesday, Saul Rencono was attacked after an argument over the speed of service and payment.

Rencono said he suffered a "broken nose, black eye, busted lip and a terrible headache."

Watch the video below or at this link.