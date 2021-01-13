Authorities release image of man wanted for killing of Capitol Police officer
On Tuesday, WUSA9 reported that authorities have released images of the man wanted for the killing of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the pro-Trump riots that invaded the Capitol.

The suspect, a bearded man wearing a backpack and a Chicago Fire Department cap, was also caught on video hurling a fire extinguisher at the line of police. Sicknick was reported as having died from injuries sustained after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

The Capitol riot has triggered a massive manhunt by federal and state authorities, as they attempt to track down every person involved in the violence.