Authorities release image of man wanted for killing of Capitol Police officer

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. <a href="https://t.co/4e7mNyqWZy">pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy</a><br/>
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) <a href="https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1346918106375995392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>The swimming site <a href="https://swimswam.com/olympic-gold-medalist-in-us-capitol-during-clashes-video-appears-to-show/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">SwimSwam</a> posted clear screenshots of someone it has identified as Keller.</p><p>"At least a dozen people within the sport have identified that individual to SwimSwam as the 6'6" Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller after reviewing the video and screenshots," <a href="https://swimswam.com/olympic-gold-medalist-in-us-capitol-during-clashes-video-appears-to-show/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">SwimSwam</a> reports. "Keller has deleted all of his social media accounts, but prior to their deletion, he was an outspoken supporter of President Trump."</p><p>"Several former teammates and coaches," <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/12/sports/olympics/klete-keller-capitol-trump.html?referringSource=articleShare" rel="noopener" target="_blank">The New York Times</a> adds, "said they recognized Keller in the video because of his size and because he was wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket that had 'USA' printed across the back and down the sleeves. A green face covering hung around his neck, making his face clearly visible."</p><p>Calls are growing for him to be stripped of his medals:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
This is simple. <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/USASwimming?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USASwimming</a> must insist <a href="https://twitter.com/Olympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@olympics</a> strip Klete Keller of his Olympic Swimming Medals. Today. He has dishonored his sport and his nation. <a href="https://t.co/n2z9uD6eZA">https://t.co/n2z9uD6eZA</a><br/>
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) <a href="https://twitter.com/KeithOlbermann/status/1349080167247982594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<a href="https://twitter.com/Olympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Olympics</a> - Please consider stripping the medals from this guy, Klete Keller if you please? Wearing your organizations insignia while attempting to overthrow the US government isn't a good optic. <a href="https://t.co/8LMUnjDMGJ">pic.twitter.com/8LMUnjDMGJ</a><br/>
— Deidre Sabatello (@OheeBluis) <a href="https://twitter.com/OheeBluis/status/1349056042110431233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<a href="https://t.co/PGu3hSRI6O">https://t.co/PGu3hSRI6O</a>
Yet the IOC finds raised fists offensive.<br/>
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) <a href="https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1349063297048469506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Klete Keller was WEARING HIS OLYMPIC TEAM JACKET during the Capitol riot. <a href="https://t.co/t1wcArfTRF">https://t.co/t1wcArfTRF</a><br/>
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) <a href="https://twitter.com/shannonrwatts/status/1349066117080182784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was part of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrumpInsurrectionists?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrumpInsurrectionists</a> that lay siege to our Capitol. USA Swimming and the US Olympic Committee <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a>
should take swift action to denounce his actions and strip his medals. Sponsors should withdraw otherwise.<br/>
— AEC Chicago Pro Cir (@AECChicago) <a href="https://twitter.com/AECChicago/status/1349091079799394307?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Klete Keller should be in jail and have his medals stripped. Does Hoff and Keller tolerate white supremacy?<br/>
— @stephiesue (@stephgoettge) <a href="https://twitter.com/stephgoettge/status/1349053739877994496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Lol Klete Keller wore his Team USA jacket to an insurrection. <a href="https://t.co/xdZjp9Nchf">https://t.co/xdZjp9Nchf</a><br/>
— Erin H. (@curly_erin) <a href="https://twitter.com/curly_erin/status/1349052059992137728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
His name is Klete Keller, and he should be stripped of his medals for his treason against our country. <a href="https://t.co/F9R9eeeaBg">https://t.co/F9R9eeeaBg</a><br/>
— Science and Empathy 2020 (@ScienceNEmpathy) <a href="https://twitter.com/ScienceNEmpathy/status/1349090670485630976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
CONTINUE READING
Show less