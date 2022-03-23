‘An indictment’ of Manhattan DA: legal experts weigh in on bombshell Trump-implicating resignation letter

Legal experts offered their analysis after The New York Times obtained a resignation letter by a star prosecutor who came out of retirement to investigate former President Donald Trump for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"One of the senior Manhattan prosecutors who investigated Donald J. Trump believed that the former president was 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and that it was 'a grave failure of justice' not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of his resignation letter. The prosecutor, Mark F. Pomerantz, submitted his resignation last month after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, abruptly stopped pursuing an indictment of Mr. Trump," The Times reported.

On the same day, prosecutor Carey Dunne also resigned.

"Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne planned to charge Mr. Trump with falsifying business records, specifically his annual financial statements — a felony in New York State," the newspaper reported.

The letter said the team of prosecutors on the case "harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did."

Daily Beast political reporter Jose Pagliery said the resignation letter, "reads like an indictment... of the DA's office."

Former federal prosecutor Michael Garofola blasted the decision to not prosecute Trump.

"Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne have forgotten more about criminal law than Bragg will ever know. While Bragg refuses to pursue an indictment of Trump, Pomerantz’s letter is an indictment of Bragg and demonstrates that Bragg is unfit to be the Manhattan DA," he argued.

Prominent conservative attorney George Conway zeroed in on the words "no doubt" and commented that "professional prosecutors don't use those words lightly."

Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor called upon New York Governor Kathy Hochul to reassign the case to another prosecutor, suggesting either New York Attorney General Tish James or Westchester County DA Mimi Rocah.





Conway suggested it was wise to believe Pomerantz over an elected official.































