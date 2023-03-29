Manhattan grand jury considering Trump's hush money case will break for a month: report
President Donald J. Trump. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

People anticipating a potential indictment of Donald Trump will have to wait another month thanks to a previously scheduled hiatus for the Manhattan grand jury considering the case, Politico reported.

If any indictment is to come, it would be pushed to late April at the earliest, although it's possible that the schedule could change.

The case is in regards to a $130,000 hush money payment Trump's then-personal lawyer paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run up to the 2016 election to allegedly cover up a sexual encounter the two had.

A source speaking to Politico said the grand jury, which heard testimony in the Trump case on Monday, "isn’t meeting Wednesday and is expected to examine evidence in a separate matter Thursday."

"The grand jury, which typically meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, is scheduled to consider another case next week on Monday and Wednesday, the person said, and isn’t expected to meet Thursday due to the Passover holiday," Politico's report stated. "The following two weeks are set to be a hiatus that was scheduled when the grand jury was first convened in January, the person said."

