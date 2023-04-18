Man’s throat slashed at bus stop after asking for cigarette in North Carolina tourist town, police say

A man who said he got in a fight with another man at an Asheville, North Carolina, bus stop after asking for a cigarette was slashed in the throat. - Dreamstime
A man was slashed in the neck with a knife after he asked for a cigarette at a bus stop in a popular North Carolina tourist town, according to police. Officers in Asheville responded to a bus stop near downtown at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a man with a cut on his neck, according to a post on the Asheville Police Department’s Facebook page. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, and he refused treatment, according to the post. The man told officers that he had gotten into a fight with another man after asking him for a cigarette, according to police. “The suspect pull...