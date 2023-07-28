Mar-a-Lago worker identified in indictment as ‘Trump Employee 4’ named by CNN

A Mar-a-Lago worker referenced in a superseding indictment filed against Donald Trump Thursday has been identified by CNN as a man who oversaw the estate’s surveillance camera footage.

The network said Friday two sources had named the worker as Yuscol Taveras, an information technology employee. He has not been charged with any crime.

The superseding indictment added charges for Trump and also charged a new codefendant in the classified documents case, property manager Carlos De Oliveira.

It alleges a new obstruction scheme between Trump, his body man and codefendant Walt Nauta, and De Oliveira to destroy footage from security equipment that showed them concealing boxes of highly classified national defense information.

Taveras, who was previously known just as "Trump Employee 4," is central to new details unveiled in the indictment, including an apparent conversation he had with De Oliveria in which it was discussed how long security tape footage lasted and if it could be deleted.

Taveras respond “he would not know how to do that," and De Oliveira told him, “the boss” had asked for it to be gone, the indictment said.

De Oliveira is set the be arraigned in Miami on Monday.

Trump himself faces Espionage Act and obstruction charges in the case, with special counsel Jack Smith alleging he deliberately tried to conceal that he had highly classified national defense information from even his own lawyers, as well as federal investigators.