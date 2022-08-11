Intel expert: Trump will suffer paranoia as he hunts for Mar-a-Lago mole because he has ‘no one to trust’

Donald Trump may have trust issues in his marriage as he seeks to find out the mole who reportedly was instrumental in the FBI search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.
On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that following a June meeting with the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, "someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club after the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes earlier in the year, people familiar with the matter said.
Following the report, prominent conservative attorney George Conway wondered on Twitter, "Who is CI-1?"
Under standard abbreviation in a federal court filing, "CI-1" would refer to the first "confidential information" mentioned, with subsequent CIs receiving subsequent numbers.
Peter Strzok, who served as deputy assistant FBI director running the counterintelligence division responded to Conway, wondering "And -2? And -3?"
Strzok posted a photo of legendary CIA counterintelligence official James Angelton, who was the top Russian spy hunter for two decades during the cold war.
"So much paranoia in a mole hunt, no one to trust, so much to do, so much to lose, so many walls closing in so fast," Strzok explained.
He noted it also "might be Melanie" Trump, the former president's third wife who spent four years as his first lady.
Conway added, "If there's probable cause for a physical search, there could be probable cause to intercept electronic communications and phone calls."
