Mar-a-Lago has 100 rooms — and the FBI would still be searching if they didn't have an informant: ex-prosecutor

The sprawling logistics at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort are yet another indication that the FBI may have an informant inside his operation.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that "someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club after the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes earlier in the year, people familiar with the matter said."

The 20-acre complex is sprawling.

"It was built in 1927 and had 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms and three bomb shelters," USA Today reported Tuesday. "It also had a 1,800-square-foot living room, 1,500-square-foot dining room, a theater, a 75-foot tower, 36,000 antique Spanish tiles and a nine-hole golf course."

The size of the resort could provide important clues, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig explained on CNN.

"I will tell you the one thing that separates the best cops, law enforcement agents, FBI agents from the rest is how good their informant network is," Honig said. "That's how you learn things, that's how you get inside of these organizations."

"And it's really not a surprise because I saw reporting earlier from Tom Foreman saying that Mar-a-Lago is 100 rooms and these are glitzy rooms with all sorts of chandeliers and closets and all that," Honig noted. "They would still be searching that today -- I mean that not hyperbolically — they would still be searching today if they did not know where to look."

"And so it's not at all surprising they had specific information, 'look here,' got what they needed, and out in a few hours," Honig concluded.

