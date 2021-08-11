Florida radio host hospitalized with COVID-19: 'You've heard him talk about how anti-vaccine he is on air'

An outspoken anti-vaccine radio host has landed in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection.

Conservative talk radio host Marc Bernier, who has broadcast for decades from Florida's Volusia County, was off the air and sick at home all last week and then hospitalized for COVID-induced pneumonia on Saturday, a day after a doctor diagnosed him with the coronavirus, reported The Daytona Beach Journal.

"I don't have an update on him at this point, other than he has been hospitalized," said WNDB-AM/FM operations director Mark McKinney.

McKinney wasn't certain whether Bernier had been vaccinated, but he pointed out the conservative host had made his views clear on the air.

"If you've listened to his show," McKinney said, "you've heard him talk about how anti-vaccine he is on the air."

The station notified listeners of Bernier's illness, and the syndicated "Sean Hannity Show" will air in his 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. time slot until he's able to return.

Florida reported 22,783 coronavirus cases, a daily record, on Friday, the same day Bernier was diagnosed.

The state's positivity rate has reached 18.9 percent, and Volusia County is among three where that rate is above 23 percent.