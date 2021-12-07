Capitol riot committee scores what could be a 'pivotal witness' who 'is not loyal to Trump': CNN legal analyst

Marc Short, the former chief of staff of former Vice President Mike Pence, is now reportedly cooperating with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, and CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said that could be a major breakthrough in the probe.

Appearing on Erin Burnett's show Monday, Honig explained how Short could deliver damning new information about Trump's actions leading up to and during the January 6th riots.

"Marc Short could really be a pivotal witness," he said. "Here's what we know about him: He is completely loyal to Mike Pence. He is, importantly, not loyal necessarily to Donald Trump. He's spoken publicly critically about Donald Trump for his role on January 6th."

Honig then outlined some crucial pieces of information Short could give to the committee.

"First, that January 4th meeting... in the Oval Office," he said. "I mean, let's not lose sight of how important that is. Donald Trump and this lawyer, John Eastman are trying to pressure Mike Pence... And then, key moments on January 6th, he is with Mike Pence."

Honig finished up by predicting Short could make "a big difference" in the committee's findings.

