Marc Short is a 'critical witness' to Trump pressuring Pence to overturn the election: Jamie Gangel

On CNN Monday, correspondent Jamie Gangel reported on a key new member of Mike Pence's inner circle giving information to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack — and why it matters.

"We have learned former Vice President Mike Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short had gone in," said Gangel. "He went in person to testify to the January 6th committee. I am told he spoke at length — just for clarity, just remember that he was under subpoena, and I am also told that any documents he handed over were under subpoena."

Gangel then relayed just how important Short's testimony could be to the committee given his proximity to Pence throughout nearly all relevant events leading up to and during January 6th.

"I think it is important to remind people Marc Short is a firsthand fact witness," added Gangel. "He was in the Oval Office with Vice President Pence when President Trump was pressuring Pence to overturn the election. He was also with him up on Capitol Hill when the rioters broke in and were yelling 'Hang Mike Pence," he's a critical witness for the committee because he can really tell them what was going on in the Oval Office and what then-President Trump was trying to do."

