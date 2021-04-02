'Be quiet': MSNBC panel openly laughs at Marco Rubio's attack on 'woke' corporations
Three members of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panel openly laughed and mocked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who has suddenly become an ardent foe of large corporations now that they have expressed disgust and dismay with Republican attempts to suppress voting.


Co-host Mike Brzezinski kicked off the segment by sharing Rubio's viral video complaining about "woke" corporations, calling them "hypocrites" for defending American voters but saying nothing about the lack of freedom in China which led to Brzezinski and guest Elaina Plott of the New York Times to start laughing at the end of the clip.

"Let's stay focused just on the 'wokeness,'" the smirking Brzezinski began. "Seems to be a word they want to repeat a lot again and again. this in a fashion that denigrates it. "

Joining the conversation, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) first hammered the GOP's pushback and threats against corporations for opposing their voter suppression bills, then slapped aside Rubio.

"I'm getting whiplash," the former lawmaker began. "I can't figure this out. You know, first they say corporations are people and, therefore, we get to have all the dark money, corporate money in elections and Republicans are rah, rah, rah, corporations are people. Then corporations speak out about what they think is right and wrong in a country that treasures the First Amendment and then the Republicans get into a hypocritical four-point stance on we're going to be the cancel culture."

"I mean which is it?" she continued. "They can't decide whether they want to tax them to punish them, which by the way takes the cancel culture to a whole new level of impinging upon people's First Amendment rights in this country, or whether they want to embrace them and say let's see how low we can get your taxes so you can compete on a global marketplace. And give me a break with Marco Rubio. Oh, just be quiet. Where have you gone? You have no substantive center -- there is no center you believe in. You know, you want to talk about hypocritical, there's all kinds of things that Marco Rubio has been doing that are just bogus and hypocritical."

