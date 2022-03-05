Marco Rubio slammed for 'appalling and reckless ignorance' for tweeting during call with Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Senator Marco Rubio speaks to the American Enterprise Institute (AFP)

Despite a plea from Ukraine's ambassador to stay off social media during a Zoom call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who wanted to address his concerns with U.S. lawmakers as his country is being invaded by Russia, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), as well as Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) felt compelled to announce to the world on Twitter that they were participating by posting a screenshot.

That, in turn, earned them a stern rebuke from Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) who called them out for their "appalling and reckless ignorance" despite being warned.

As Phillips wrote after the call ended, "The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy. Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators."



Critics of Rubio were quick to flood in his mentions demanding to know why he couldn't follow a simple request, with one asking, "Why the hell would you risk that man’s life by tweeting this in real time when you were specifically asked not to?!"

That was just the beginning of the Rubio pile-on as you can see below:






