Marco Rubio: The committee investigating Jan. 6 is a 'partisan scam'

While Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio initially criticized former President Donald Trump for pressuring his then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election, his willingness to hold Trump and his allies to that same standard has diminished, Rolling Stone's Peter Wade reports.
Wade points to a recent Face the Nation interview where Rubio was asked if Mike Pence was right when he said Trump was "wrong" to suggest that Pence has the power to reject the 2020 election results.
“Well, if President Trump runs for re-election, I believe he would defeat Joe Biden, and I don’t want Kamala Harris to have the power as vice president to overturn that election, and I don’t — that’s the same thing that I concluded back in January of 2021," Rubio said. "You know, when that issue was raised, I looked at it, had analyzed it and came to the same conclusion that vice presidents can’t simply decide not to certify an election.”
“So Donald Trump was wrong?” Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan pressed.
“Well, as I said, I just don’t think a vice president has that power because if the vice president has that power, Donald Trump would defeat Joe Biden in four years or two years, and then Kamala Harris can decide… to overturn the election. I don’t want to wind up there," Rubio replied in what Wade says was a "dodge."
When asked about the Republican National Committee’s recent declaration that the investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, was an attack on “legitimate political discourse,” as well as its decision to censure of GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the Jan. 6 committee, Rubio replied that anyone "who committed crimes on Jan. 6 should be prosecuted," adding that if "you entered the Capitol and you committed acts of violence and you were there to hurt people, you should be prosecuted and they are being prosecuted. But the Jan. 6 commission is not the place to do this. That’s what prosecutors are supposed to do. This commission is a partisan scam.”
