Marco Rubio's warning about Trump comes back to haunt him as damning Jan. 6 evidence is revealed

As revelations that White House officials communicated with Republican lawmakers about a plan to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election win, some of Sen. Marco Rubio's words are coming back to haunt him.

The Florida Republican challenged Donald Trump in the 2016 primary campaign, and he warned the former reality TV star would do great harm to the nation -- and likely lead to the loss of life -- if he won the GOP nomination and the presidency.

“I’m very concerned about that," Rubio told CNN in March 2016. "We don’t know what’s going to happen next here. I know that we’ve reached the point where people in American politics have decided that if they don’t agree with you, they can get angry at you, that you’re a bad and evil person, that they can say anything they want about you.”

Rubio said at the time that he would consider backing out of his pledge to support the GOP nominee if Trump won, but he ultimately did not and backed him against Hillary Clinton.



“It’s getting harder every day to justify that statement to myself, to my children, to my family, and to the people that support me,” Rubio said. “This country deserves better. At some point, people have to wake up here. This is really going to do damage to America.”

“No matter what happens in this election," he added, "for years to come, there are many people on the right, in the media and voters at large that are going to have to justify how they fell into this trap."





