'Sniveling suck-up' Marco Rubio faces furious backlash for 'spineless' tweet about pro-Trump Capitol violence

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was ripped apart for gently condemning his fellow lawmakers who helped provoke a violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by lying about overturning President Donald Trump's election loss. The Florida Republican declined to identify Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) or Ted Cruz (R-TX) for announcing they would object to Joe Biden's electors in some states Trump contested, although he blames the violence on those who promulgated the myth that Vice President Mike Pence could undo the election results.

<p>"Some misled you," Rubio tweeted. "That the VP could reject ballots. That objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit. They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money."

Some misled you 

That the VP could reject ballots 

That objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit 

They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2021

Rubio limited replies to those he follows or mentioned, but that wasn't enough to withstand a blast of criticism.

Spineless, as always, on two fronts: 1. "Some" 2. Limiting replies to avoid getting ratio'd. Great work…
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@Yashar Ali 🐘)

@StevenTDennis Rubio refused to acknowledge the election results for weeks. He's complicit in this.
— Aaron Huertas (@Aaron Huertas)

I have searched in vain for any Rubio tweet pushing back against these deceptions when it could have mattered. I…
— Eric Columbus (@Eric Columbus)

i think it would be worthwhile to identify who the "some" and "they" are here. lies and deceit travel so quickly online but are given credibility when repeated by members of congress. it has to stop and a good first step would be holding your colleagues accountable
— Connor Cape (@MileHighCape) January 7, 2021

wow thanks for coming out so strong and so early in favor of truth marco
— Joel Luther (@joel_luther) January 7, 2021

Wow, "some" is really feeling the heat right now whoever that is
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) January 7, 2021

You have enabled this by spreading rumors, fake news, and innuendo to your supporters. Take a look in the mirror and recommit yourself by speaking *known* truth to your countrymen, not conspiracy theories.
— Joseph Gruber (@JosephGruber) January 7, 2021

One of the primary drivers of people believing the nonsense was that people who knew better didn't say anything until it was too late.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 7, 2021

Every network carried Mitt Romney's speech live last night. Every network cut away from yours. Why? Because the time for straddling the line and accommodating evil is over, and that's all you have to offer.
— Flavius Ricimer (@FlaviusRicimer) January 7, 2021

Cynical politicians chiding other cynical politicians for raising money off of cynical positions is a real look.
— Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) January 7, 2021

Some? Are you freckin' afraid to say Trump's name? Anything in the Bible about being a sniveling suck-up to power,…
— David Corn (@David Corn)