'Sniveling suck-up' Marco Rubio faces furious backlash for 'spineless' tweet about pro-Trump Capitol violence

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was ripped apart for gently condemning his fellow lawmakers who helped provoke a violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by lying about overturning President Donald Trump's election loss.

The Florida Republican declined to identify Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) or Ted Cruz (R-TX) for announcing they would object to Joe Biden's electors in some states Trump contested, although he blames the violence on those who promulgated the myth that Vice President Mike Pence could undo the election results.

"Some misled you," Rubio tweeted. "That the VP could reject ballots. That objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit. They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money."


Rubio limited replies to those he follows or mentioned, but that wasn't enough to withstand a blast of criticism.