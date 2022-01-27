Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is going into attack mode against Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), who's running against him in the 2022 midterms.

Rubio has apparently settled on a strategy of attacking Demings for her alleged poor treatment of police officers. The problem, however, is that she's a former police chief.

Orlando Weekly cited Rubio's appearance on the Fox network, claiming that she was auditioning for the vice presidency and that is when she decided she didn't like cops anymore.

"When someone uses their former service in uniform with a badge as the foundation to give them the credibility to say these things, it’s incredibly damaging," said Rubio.

Demings commented after the George Floyd murder that there is a problem in policing with violence.

Given her past work as a police chief, Demings has been quick to hit back at Rubio's claims that she's anti-police.

“For him to suggest — the lifelong politician Marco Rubio — that I have turned my back on the men and women that I — while Marco Rubio was home in his bed sleeping — that I helped to go respond to some dark, scary places, dealing with some dark, dangerous people, scary people, for him to suggest that I turned my back on law enforcement is just an indication of how desperate he is,” she at a campaign appearance.

Read the full report at Orlando Weekly.

