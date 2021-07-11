Fox's Maria Bartiromo trashed for pushing 'incredibly sick' Capitol riot conspiracy during Trump interview

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo provoked a furious response on Twitter Sunday morning after she assisted guest Donald Trump in pushing a conspiracy theory over the death of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.
During her interview with Trump, he asserted about the government official who shot the insurrectionist, "I've heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official. A Democrat. It's gonna come out."
Bartiromo then claimed she pursued Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for answers but he had not responded.
Critics of both the ex-president and the Fox host accused them of attempting to incite more violence and death, with one Twitter commenter writing, "This is incredibly sick stuff. Maria Bartiromo's show has become the go-to platform for the most malevolent garbage the MAGA crowd wants to circulate."
