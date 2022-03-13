'What happened to her?': Fox's Bartiromo buried for claim Biden administration sees Putin as a 'partner'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo was raked over the coals on Sunday after making a wild claim on-air that President Joe Biden's administration secretly sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as a partner.
Addressing her audience, the Fox host explained, "Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that, at the end of the day, this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner on many issues. They see him as a partner on climate change. They see him as a partner on the Iran deal."
She then added, "When is this administration going to get serious and tell Vladimir Putin that we are done?"
Bartiromo's comments were quickly pounced upon with many critics wondering what happened to her career in journalism that she has reached this point.
As one person wrote, "What happened to her?"
You can see more commentary belo:
Seeing @MariaBartiromo go full on crazy over the course of decades is something I would never have believed when I watched her in the 90s on CNBC and she was a good interviewer with tough questions.— (((Howard Forman))) (@(((Howard Forman)))) 1647191034
When the fuck did it become acceptable for a \u201cnews person\u201d to use \u201csome people have told me\u201d as a reference, as if that was anything even approximating a credible source?— TenaciousEye (@TenaciousEye) 1647196894
It\u2019s not even crap she heard at a cocktail party. It\u2019s a regurgitated message from the Kremlin.— The Scathed Dem\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@The Scathed Dem\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647188626
Who are these some people ????— \u270a\ud83c\udffeKenny Purnell\u270a\ud83c\udffe (@\u270a\ud83c\udffeKenny Purnell\u270a\ud83c\udffe) 1647179688
The ghost of Roger ailes\nHe\u2019d always have the hosts say \u201csome people are saying\u201d so they could say whatever they wanted\nPathetic propaganda— Diedrich Bader (@Diedrich Bader) 1647187490
Wait\u2026 what? \nWhat brand of glue is Maria Bartiromo on?— Carolyn from Maryland (@Carolyn from Maryland) 1647184124
"Some people have told me" is how you can get away with saying anything, while also proving that you're too much of an idiot to learn for yourself.— Ted (@Ted) 1647185087
Is this a rerun from 2018 or is she on acid?https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/status/1503006210643083275?t=HbRoH9pR6aXbHLc9fN_odQ&s=19\u00a0\u2026— XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) 1647180498
What happened to her? "The rose is beauteous, but time causes it to fade; The violet is fair in spring, And quickly grows out of date...." - Theocrituspic.twitter.com/bvfZpdTzdS— Dogen (@Dogen) 1647184895
Remember the good old days when Maria Bartiromo was respected? Good times and long gone.— MJdowntheshore (@MJdowntheshore) 1647186316
Some people will tell me this week that the presence of Bartiromo on the NYU board is an insult to students and alumni. It also brings into question the impartiality of the board on any number of issues as well as the biases and prejudices of other board members.— Sheila Small (@Sheila Small) 1647199201
Some people have told me that Maria Bartiromo is about to be sued into oblivion by Smartmatic.https://www.washingtonpost.com/media/2022/03/09/smartmatic-fox-lawsuit-not-dismissed/\u00a0\u2026— Mark Strauss (@Mark Strauss) 1647188461