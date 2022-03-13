'What happened to her?': Fox's Bartiromo buried for claim Biden administration sees Putin as a 'partner'
Fox News screenshot

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo was raked over the coals on Sunday after making a wild claim on-air that President Joe Biden's administration secretly sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as a partner.

Addressing her audience, the Fox host explained, "Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that, at the end of the day, this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner on many issues. They see him as a partner on climate change. They see him as a partner on the Iran deal."

She then added, "When is this administration going to get serious and tell Vladimir Putin that we are done?"

Bartiromo's comments were quickly pounced upon with many critics wondering what happened to her career in journalism that she has reached this point.

As one person wrote, "What happened to her?"

You can see more commentary belo:




SmartNews Video