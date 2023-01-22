'Is this treason?' Maria Bartiromo suggests Biden could get death penalty over classified documents

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday asked Rep. James Comer (R-KY) whether classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home amounted to "treason" against the United States, a crime which carries the death penalty.

"We need to know now who had access to those documents because our national security could be at risk," Comer told Bartiromo regarding the classified documents.

"Is this treason?" Bartiromo wondered.

"It's — it's very concerning," Comer replied hesitantly. "We're not going to let up. I think that we've got plenty of information to move forward."

Comer said that investigating Biden and his family was "like tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm."

