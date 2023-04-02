'This is really happening!' Maria Bartiromo freaks out to Jim Jordan over Trump indictment

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to subpoena Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg after a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments to a porn star.

During an interview on Sunday, Bartiromo asked Jordan to hold Bragg accountable in Congress.

"But, Congressman, I mean, this is really happening!" Bartiromo fretted. "I mean, Trump is preparing to surrender after this indictment on Tuesday."

"Well, they keep saying, oh, you're not supposed to be involved because, you know, this is a local prosecution decision," she told Jordan.

"And we're saying, well, look, you use federal funds," Jordan replied. "We think this grew out of the special counsel investigation, as I said earlier, which is obviously a federal statute. And maybe, most importantly, this involves the most important election we have, the election for president of the United States."

"Well, what are you — when are you expecting to speak with Alvin Bragg if he does not come to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee?" Bartiromo asked. "Will you subpoena him?"

"Everything's on the table, Maria," Jordan stated.

