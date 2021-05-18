WATCH: Furious Trump supporter calls for arrest of 'crooked' Maricopa County election officials

A supporter of former President Donald Trump is calling for the arrest of election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona for their refusal to overturn the 2020 election.

In a video that he posted of himself, the Trump supporter ranted that Maricopa County officials weren't obeying the wishes of the pro-Trump "audit" of Arizona ballots that's drawn widespread criticism even from many Republicans in the state.

"I call on all people of Arizona to demand everyone to be friggin' arrested!" he fumed. "The board of supervisors should be arrested immediately for not following court orders, for lying, perjury, for suppressing the evidence."

The Trump supporter didn't elaborate on what court orders the election officials had disobeyed but he nonetheless went on to attack them.

"These people are crooked!" he ranted. "They need to go to prison right now until they give us the truth!"

He then singled out Maricopa County Board of Supervisors member Clint Hickman for specific abuse.

"Get off your butt and tell the truth!" he yelled at Hickman. "I called your office the other day and you never even care what I say! You're going to prison, boy... I've had it! I'm going to drive down to Arizona, I'm going to arrest you myself!"

